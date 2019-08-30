Cosatu demands withdrawal of Mboweni’s economic recovery plan

Share this article

















The Congress of South African Trade Unions is demanding that Finance Minister Tito Mboweni withdraws the Draft Economic Recovery Strategy that he announced on Tuesday.

Mboweni says the aim of the document is to assist the country to come up with solutions on how to get out of its current economic situation.

Meanwhile, the document which proposes to stimulate growth and create jobs over the next decade has received cautious support from South African economists.

Cosatu has questioned why Mboweni decided to release the document without consulting stakeholders including unions.

Cosatu’s deputy secretary-general Solly Phetoe says the recovery plan must first be discussed at the National Economic Development and Labour Council.

“The minister of Finance must withdraw that – that’s our message. And that paper must find the discussion at Nedlac as for the policy processes in terms of issues. Because that paper has not gone through the structures of the alliance, the ETC of the ANC – has not gone through the processes of government. I’m sure even the President, even if you call him, he would not know about that paper. So it’s part of the people who are undermining the process of government, the process of Nedlac.”

(Source: SABC news)

