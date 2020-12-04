Cosatu members stage a sit-in at Union Buildings

Share this article

















The Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) members led by General Secretary Bheki Ntshalintshali and First Deputy President Mike Shingange are staging a sit-in at the Union Buildings in Pretoria.

The picket seeks to defend the system of collective bargaining and demand a response to the memorandum submitted by Cosatu in October 2020, during the national day of action for decent work.

However, President Cyril Ramaphosa will not be able to receive their memorandum of grievances and a government official will receive it on his behalf.

Angry Cosatu members have warned that should the President fail to respond to their grievances, government should expect more intense protest action by public servants.

They are singing struggle songs in protest against government’s lack of implementing a three-year wage agreement with public sector unions.

It’s not yet clear who will come and attend to them and receive yet another list of grievances.

Source: SABCNews