Cost of illicit trade pushing SA to tipping point

Shocking official revelations that the mammoth scale of illicit trade has pushed South Africa and its economy to “tipping point” should set alarm bells ringing for all citizens, Tax Justice SA (TJSA) warns.

More than R100 billion rand in taxes is now lost annually through the sale of smuggled, counterfeit and other ‘grey’ goods, said Judge Dennis Davis.

Speaking in his capacity as a consultant to the South African Revenue Service (SARS), Judge Davis declared: “If we can’t get a hold on this and control it effectively, then the idea of constitutional democracy is utterly placed in jeopardy.”

“This bombshell revelation shows South Africa and its economy is on the brink of being handed over completely to kingpins in organised crime,” said TJSA founder Yusuf Abramjee.

“The gangsters running illicit trade are brazenly looting our economy and stealing the future of our people. They’re pushing legitimate businesses to the wall and decimating honest jobs and livelihoods.

“From retailers like Spar, Checkers and Pick n Pay to major manufacturers and distributors, everyone feels the pain, especially their staff and customers.

“We’re losing enough money to run a small country and we stand at tipping point over the abyss. For the sake of our nation, we must act immediately to stop the deadly menace of illicit trade.”

Source: Tax Justice SA

Photo Pixabay