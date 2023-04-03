Could the DA’s Federal Congress be another missed opportunity?

Share this article

By Daanyaal Matthews

Source: Democratic Alliance

The Democratic Alliance’s Federal Congress has concluded with no significant changes as John Steenhuisen remains DA leader after beating party peer Dr. Mpho Phalatse.

Steenhuisen retaining his position has come as no surprise but has revealed a problem within the official opposition. Speaking on Ramadaan AM this morning, Professor Amanda Gouws commented on his victory :

‘It’s pretty much what we could have expected, and I think therefore the DA’s problem remains as to how they want to attract African voters for the next election because, I think one of the reasons Steenhuisen has remained is that he stabilized the party. Having a leadership change before the election would have been very difficult, so he has to steer the party through this election.”

The political scientist continued by alleging that the issue of apparent stagnation in the party has been furthered by individuals, such as Helen Zille, remaining in their positions and inflamed by the party’s lack of representation in certain demographics in leadership positions.

According to Professor Gouws, the Democratic Alliance is faced with a significant problem as it enters the 2024 Election year regarding the party’s strategy for coalition governments. This problem has been magnified by the Democratic Alliance’s refusal to work with the ANC and EFF, with Steenhuisen labelling the latter as ‘enemy number one’ in his opening speech.

Continuing the conversation, Professor Gouws argues that the Democratic Alliance needs to abscond from its infatuation with its ‘own selfish political interests’ but focus on policy and winning the voters, especially during this period of the ANC being in constant flux.

