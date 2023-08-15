Could the Mother City face another taxi strike? 

Share this article

By Daanyaal Matthews

Residents of Cape Town were engulfed in fear yesterday after reports indicated a dispute between SANTACO and the City of Cape Town due to impoundment of taxis that took place at the weekend. While both the City of Cape Town, and SANTACO, were both been forthright that the matter would be discussed between both parties and, at the time of writing, that a strike was not imminent.

However, given the magnitude of the strike, and its effect on various sectors within the Mother City, many have still questioned whether residents of the Cape could experience another taxi strike given the current contentious standing between the City of Cape Town and taxi operators.

Speaking on VOC Breakfast show on Tuesday, Dr Trust Matsilele, CPUT political science lecturer, expressed concern at the current standing of both parties, that being the City of Cape Town and SANTACO, but even more so on the effect an additional strike could have on the citizens of the province, stating:

“To explore really who was affected the most by the taxi strike. I think firstly the workers who are going to and from work and most of these people work on a pro-rata service, If you go away, if you don’t go to work, you don’t get paid. You think of, you know, people are probably in call centers a lot.”

On the matter of the effect a potential strike could have on businesses, Matsilele clarifies that those most affected would-be businesses in the informal sector.

“I think it’s important to note that shopping malls in areas like Khayelitsha, in areas like Kraifontein, and small businesses are affected. The question becomes how long it will take to recover from these lootings that happened in shopping malls and with the taxis not operating,” said Matsilele.

While currently the likelihood of another taxi strike is still heavily debated Doctor Matsilele believes that it boils down to how negotiations progress and if both parties are willing to compromise, stating:

“If you are saying that you are going to continue impounding even as we resolve matters, then you can expect SANTACO to respond in equal measure. I foresee a situation where SANTACO will implement a threat, because as you are negotiating it would be best to put your best foot forward which for SANTACO would be withdrawing their services.”