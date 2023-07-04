Could we see an end to loadshedding by the end of the year?

Share this article

By Daanyaal Matthews

The Electricity Minister, Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, has provided an image of hope regarding the future of the Energy Sector by stating that he is sure that loadshedding stages would remain at their current low, as they made headway in improving the energy capacity of Eskom. These “breakthroughs” in the energy sector follow a hefty period of fear among citizens within the Republic of a possible national shutdown, after the words of EFF leader Julius Malema.

Speaking on VOC Breakfast, Energy Expert Zakhele Madela, has spoken positively on the recent comments by the Electricity Minister arguing that the Minister’s approach is refreshing and he is positive that the South African’s could witness an end to loadshedding by the 1st of December.

The Energy Expert has attributed this change in belief in the generation capacity of Eskom to the reorganizing of its communications and overall betterment of planning in the State Owned Enterprise, stating:

“We have seen a more transparent in terms of reporting what constitutes the energy and the ability factor and how those load capacity factors are being kept low and how the whole system is being coordinated in terms of everybody knowing what is being done and everybody returning to a central point of reporting rather than every power station manager having to contend with what transpires in their power plant.”

Mr. Madela has furthered these statements that such improvements to the structural organization of the Eskom, and the energy sector as a whole, indicates that the state owned enterprise is on the right track to ending loadshedding by the 1st of December especially if certain key power plants are activated by the end of November.

While the Energy Expert has applauded these positive changes of the Electricity Minister he remains weary on Governments capacity to properly affect change given the decorum of politicians referencing the lack of transparency in Government especially when it comes to future plans, stating:

“We don’t trust the government. The government is refusing to be transparent and come out. Even the delay of the closure of the power station, it has taken the minister to try and twist the arm of the government in secret, not in public. If you try and ask them, when are you planning to close down, then they will not tell you”.