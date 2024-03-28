Countdown begins to VOC pre-Eid market

Share this article

By Loushe Jordaan Gilbert

Prepare yourself for yet another shopping extravaganza as the Voice of the Cape (VOC) is set to host its annual pre-Eid pop up market this weekend in the mother city.

From a variety of treats for iftar to something special for the Eid table, you cannot go wrong by popping into Gardens Commercial High School, in the heart of the CPT CBD.

Speaking on Ramadan AM on Wednesday morning, Sales, and Marketing representative, Mogamat Zain Majiet encourages young and old to show their support.

“We can guarantee that there will be something for everyone. We have a vast variety of vendors, and we aim to please. We will open our doors at 08h00 on Saturday till 22h00 and we will be there from 08h00 to 17h00 on Sunday Insha Allah (God willing),” he said.

Majiet shared the exciting news that a mass iftar will also take place on Saturday, however, friends and family visiting the pop-up market are urged to bring along their own Iftar eats.

“The idea is to break fast with the VOC team at the market. No, we will not be providing any treats, but we ask that those who wish to join us to bring along their own goodies, alternatively purchase them from our vendors who will definitely have all the essentials such as savouries, something sweet and something to drink,” he added.

Salaah (prayer) facilities will be available at the venue, but you are required to bring along your own Musallah (Prayer mats) as this will also not be provided. Also stick around for our Taraweeg program that will take place live from the venue as well.

When asked what can be expected after the Pre Eid market, Majiet said to keep those ears locked to the airwaves of VOC.

“The events team has been working so hard and we have many more events in the pipeline. We ask that our listeners continue to make Duah (pray) for us and the station, as all funds raised from these events are used for the betterment of the station Insha-Allah”, he added.