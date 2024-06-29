Countdown to thrilling T20 World Cup final: Proteas vs. India

Share this article

By Lee-Yandra Paulsen

On Saturday, 29 June 2024, cricket fans around the globe will witness the T20 World Cup final clash between South Africa and India at Barbados’ Kensington Oval. This historic match marks South Africa’s debut in Bridgetown, with experts noting the stadium’s reputation for hosting high-scoring games despite not favouring batters. Analysis suggests that pace bowlers may have a slight advantage over spinners on this pitch.

The showdown is widely anticipated as a battle between two of the tournament’s strongest teams. South Africa enters the final aiming to clinch their first-ever World Cup trophy, having dominated Afghanistan in the semis with a commanding nine-wicket victory. Meanwhile, India secured their spot in the final by defeating England with a formidable 68-run margin.

Key players to watch include South Africa’s fast bowler Kagiso Rabada and batsman Quinton de Kock, who are set to showcase their skills against India’s seasoned lineup, led by the experienced Virat Kohli. The match promises to be an electrifying encounter, kicking off at 4:30 pm SAST, with both teams poised to deliver a thrilling spectacle on the global stage of T20 cricket.

VOC News

Photo: X/ @ProteasMenCSA