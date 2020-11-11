Court denies application by Brackenfell governing body for urgent interdict against EFF

Share this article

















The High Court in Cape Town has denied an application by the Brackenfell High School governing body for an urgent interdict to stop the EFF from protesting outside its gates.

This follows Monday’s violent clashes between EFF members and parents over claims of racism after only white learners from the school were allegedly invited to a private matric party.

Western Cape Education officials say the event was not organised or funded by the school. Department Spokesperson Bronagh Hammond, says, “The judge has postponed it until Monday to allow for the EFF to make representations. The Western Cape Education Department is monitoring the situation very closely. Our primary concern is the safety of learners and educators at the school. They are writing matric exams. They have worked so hard this year. They don’t deserve any disruption for them in this very crucial week.”

Western Cape Government authorities met with the Principal of Brackenfell High and the School Governing Body on Tuesday.

A 39-year-old man is expected to appear in the Kuils River Magistrate’s Court in Cape Town’s Northern Suburbs on Wednesday on charges relating to the firing of an air gun during violent protests outside Brackenfell High School on Monday.

Allegations of racism

Members of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) and parents clashed amid allegations of racism. It followed a private celebration held for matric learners and claims made that only white learners were invited.

The Western Cape Education Ministry says the event was a private party and not organised or funded by the school. 42 of the 254 matriculants at the school attended the private function.

