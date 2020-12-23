Court dismisses DA’s bid to have Garden Route beaches reopened

The High Court in Cape Town has dismissed the DA’s challenge against beach closures along the Garden Route. The Democratic Alliance says its disappointed by the judgment handed down by the High Court. DA Leader John Steehuisen however welcomes the amended hours from 9am to 6pm to 6am to 7pm:
“The DA is still deeply concerned that the blanket closure of the Garden Route’s beaches over the festive season will have far-reaching and devastating consequences for local economies, and for the livelihoods which depend on seasonal tourism during this time. While we respect the judgement, we understand that this ruling remains a devastating blow to the thousands of small businesses along the Garden Route which are now at serious risk of collapse.”
Source: SABC News