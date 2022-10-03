Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
Court fines CPT man who used animals to beg at traffic lights

The Cape Town Magistrate’s Court has fined the man who has been attempting to trade well-kept puppies at local traffic lights.

The SPCA earlier called on the public to help locate Selwyn Taylor, who has since been found guilty of animal cruelty, obstruction, assault and using animals to beg for money.

He was handed a R1000 fine or 30-days imprisonment, with a further three-year suspended sentence.

The SPCA is hopeful that the conviction sends a strong message to those who exploit animals and people’s kindness.


