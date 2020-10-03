Court orders Camps Bay occupiers to vacate property

Share this article

















A group of seven queer artists in Cape Town have been occupying a Camps Bay property since September 18, to draw attention to safety, land and housing issues. The group appeared in the Cape Town High Court today after receiving an eviction order, and were ordered to vacate the property by October 8.

According to SABC News, the activists did not have legal representation and represented themselves in court. Some of the occupiers will be homeless once they vacate the property.

The City of Cape Town has indicated that alternative shelter in Philippi will be made available for the occupiers if they meet the minimum requirements.

The group were charged with fraud and trespassing on Heritage Day after formally booking the home on Airbnb for three nights, paying R15 000, and refusing to leave once the period came to an end.

The occupants are part of the #WeSeeYou movement, where they aim to highlight the lack of safe spaces for queer people, women, children and the homeless in society.

The group argue that human rights are more imperative than property rights. Place holders occupied the property while the group were in court.

Source: Cape Town ETC