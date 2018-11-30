Court orders Sassa to pay grants into accounts chosen by beneficiaries

The North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria handed down an interim order on Wednesday, which requires the South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) to pay social grants into accounts chosen by grant beneficiaries, GroundUp reports.

This comes after complaints that Sassa implemented a programme to pay beneficiaries through the SA Post Office against beneficiaries’ instructions.

Net1’s subsidiary, Moneyline Financial Services, and 14 grant beneficiaries lodged an urgent application against Sassa and Minister of Social Development Susan Shabangu.

The grant recipients’ payments had been redirected to Postbank accounts which were opened on their behalf and against their will. The applicants asked the court to respect the wishes of beneficiaries who elected to receive grant payments through EasyPay Everywhere (EPE) accounts held at Grindrod Bank and administered by Moneyline.

Judge Hans Fabricius ordered Sassa to process the consent forms of the 14 applicants by December 1, 2018, to allow them to receive grant payments in an account of their choice.

(Source: News24)

