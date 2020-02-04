Court to hear Ramaphosa’s review application of Mkhwebane’s CR17 report

Share this article

















President Cyril Ramaphosa‘s application for a judicial review of the Public Protector’s report on the CR17 Bosasa donation will be heard in the High Court in Pretoria Tuesday and Wednesday.In her report, Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane found that Ramaphosa deliberately misled Parliament when he failed to divulge the details of the donations his African National Congress (ANC) presidential campaign received; in particular, a payment from Bosasa.

The late CEO of Bosasa, Gavin Watson, donated R500 000 to Ramaphosa’s 2017 campaign.

Mkhwebane concluded that there was merit to allegations of money laundering and found that Ramaphosa had violated the executive code of ethics and may have exposed himself to a conflict of interest in receiving certain donations.

Ramaphosa’s lawyers have criticised Mkhwebane’s investigation as unlawful and malicious.

Source: SABCNews

