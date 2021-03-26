Court to rule on bail application of cops accused of killing Ntumba

Share this article

















Judgment is expected on Friday in the bail application of the four police officers accused of fatally shooting Mthokozisi Ntumba during a student protest in Braamfontein, Johannesburg, earlier in March.

Constable Tshepiso Kekana, 27, Sergeant Cidraas Motseathata, 43, Sergeant Madimetsa Legodi, 37, and Warrant Officer Victor Mohammed, 51, made a brief appearance in the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday.

The state is opposing bail.

It says that the four officers had used unnecessary force and violence on a group of students during a protest over fees.

The police officers have asked for bail of between R1 000 and R1 500.

The four accused are facing charges of murder, three counts of attempted murder and defeating the ends of justice.

They were arrested by the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) a few days after after Ntumba was shot dead in the streets of Braamfontein. The 35-year-old had been caught between protesting students and the police as he left a local clinic.

In making the argument for bail to be denied, state prosecutor, Nkosinathi Zuma, told the court that six cartridge cases were found at the crime scene. He says students were also shot at during the protest and were taken to hospital.

Zuma says CCTV footage and a report from a ballistics expert indicate that Ntumba was shot with a rubber bullet at close range. He says the medical reports of the injured students also show that they were shot at close range with rubber bullets.

Source: SABC News