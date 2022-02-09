Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
From the news desk

Covid-19: 2,824 new cases, 268 deaths in SA in 24 hours

SA recorded 2,824 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) said on Tuesday.

This means that there have been 3,628,014 total confirmed cases recorded across SA since the outbreak of the virus nearly two years ago.

The NICD also reported, using health department data, that there were 268 deaths recorded across SA in the past 24 hours. Of these, 20 were recent deaths that occurred in the past 24 to 48 hours, while the balance were historical fatalities identified as part of an ongoing audit.

“This brings the total fatalities to 96,289 to date,” the NICD said.

Of the new infections, 997 were in Gauteng, 462 were in KwaZulu-Natal and 425 were in the Western Cape.

The NICD also reported that there were 101 new hospital admissions, taking the total number of people now in hospital for Covid-19 treatment to 4,502.

Source: TimesLIVE

 


