COVID-19 in Parkwood: “They’ll only take it serious when somebody gets it”

By Tauhierah Salie

More than a third of a nationwide lockdown, which called on all citizens to stay indoors to reduce the spread of the coronavirus, has come and gone. And, after claiming more than two dozen lives on South African soil and infecting more than 1 800 others, the regulations remain tough to abide by in some communities.

On Thursday, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced an extension of two weeks until the end of April. Those living in high- or middle-income homes can comfortably sit out the remaining days, with a constant supply of food and entertainment. On the Cape Flats, however, the reality is a lot different. Socializing is a crucial part of daily life.

“If you go into Parkwood you will see everyone sitting outside, the children playing in the streets, they have nothing to do with (coronavirus),” came the confident words of a passer-by.

His self-assurance was seemingly shared by dozens of people who could be seen casually strolling to a nearby shop or socializing in small groups. Their houses, tightly packed against each other, makes “social distancing of at least one metre” sound like a luxury.

The suburb is notorious for its criminal activity but equally so for its close-knit community. As in many areas on the Cape Flats, news spreads like wildfire and, within less than half-hour, people came out of their homes looking for the journalist who was roaming the streets asking questions. Getting full names was however not as easy.

With swarms of young children, finding people who would share their opinions was not a difficult task. Curious eyes peered from majority of the houses or from atop stairs. Although many didn’t care to share their opinions, or came across as shy, once their emotions came to the fore or they witnessed others bravely sharing their experiences, conversations began to flow.

Loss of income

In the impoverished area, many in the community are unemployed and, as one youth explained, survive by being out on the road. Yaqub Weber, a local software developer, said he is one of few that are fortunate to be able to work from home.

“A lot of people have odd jobs that they do. They have no permanent fixture of work and rely on the fact that they can move around and go to places and get these odd jobs to feed their families. We have to “skarrel”; what this means is when people literally look for sustenance, unfortunately with corona (virus) this is not a possibility,” said Weber.

Essential worker, Tara Solomans, said she hasn’t been able to perform her cleaning duties at Christian Barnard hospital since the lockdown began, due to a minimal public transport available.

“I’ve been home since Friday. In the morning, I stand up at 4am to go work but outside there’s no taxis driving. I don’t know how I’m going to get to work. I don’t know if I’m going to get paid or if I even still have work. The president said the taxis must operate but here in Parkwood there are no taxis (at all).

A woman seated on a crate nearby claimed that the shops have been pushing up their prices.

“I don’t even want go to the shops because they’re exploiting the coronavirus. The prices of everything is sky high…it’s a disgrace! You can’t use your money wisely.”

Trapped indoors

The woman was among a group on one of many crowded corners, who said that staying indoors is not an option.

“I can’t just sit. I’ll go mad in the house!”

“Us local areas don’t have many jobs… we don’t have what others have at home. They’re going to suffer now. You can’t go looking for something to put on the eating table now. For us that have nothing, it’s not comfortable staying in the house all day. Our children also suffer,” said Shameeg Adams.

According to Murida Schruder, the lockdown regulations hasn’t managed to soothe the bustling rhythm of the streets. The pensioner likened the liveliness to that of New Years’ celebrations, when a sense of jovial security sweeps over Capetonians and the streets are often lit up with festivities.

“Maybe they can’t handle it (inside)- it’s like a holiday. It looks like “ou jaar aan innie Kaap” here- everyday it looks like this. And if the police comes, they run inside.”

In a nearby circle, Jeraldine Ruiters was lounging on the sidewalk with a few others on a couch.

“We try to keep the children in the house, even ourselves, but just to get a little fresh air ‘isn’t right’. We have small houses, with many people in one house. How can we all be alone in the house the whole day? It’s not right,” said Ruiters.

Ruiters said they feel like animals being chased.

“If the police come, it’s like we are animals running over each other (to get away) because even if they (police) catch you outside your door then you get hit. The army is very ugly! They shot a dog dead and hit another with a whip.”

Abuse of power

A middle-aged resident, who wanted to be referred to as “Koos”, felt that authorities are abusing their power.

“They don’t speak nicely; we get spoken to like animals. We aren’t animals. We’re also people like they are. It’s wrong what they’re doing. We know they need to do their jobs but it’s not necessary to treat us like stray animals.”

At least five others also claim to have witnessed police “hitting” and “kicking” residents.

In an adjacent street, resident David Adams claimed that he had innocently stepped outside to help his disabled sister with groceries bags, when he was assaulted by law enforcement who accused him of breaking the lockdown regulations. After spending a night in behind bars, he was released. But for an unemployed man, R1 500 is a hefty amount for a fine.

“At the moment, they’re making it so that we are all going to get violent. We aren’t going to respect them, we’re going to disrespect them because of the way they treat the people. It’s as if we’re nothing to them…they kick the people, they hit the people, they haul people off the stairs and trample them. Where is it that the government said that they must take the people for punching bags?” he questioned.

Adams explained that obeying the regulation to remain indoors is unrealistic.

“We have many people in one small house and, say for example your window is broken, we don’t know who is sick and who isn’t. We must get fresh air every now and then. But they don’t even want to allow us to do that. We’re not allowed to walk, not allowed to sit on the stairs, we can actually do nothing but just be there like slaves.”

A young woman, who did not want to be named explained why pursuing justice would be like a dog chasing its tail.

“The problem is Metro police, the Anti-Gang Squad and the army… the reason people have a problem with them is because they cover their identity. For example, if they hit us, I can’t describe that person’s face and say it was this man or that woman.”

Despite heightened police presence, residents claim that shootings were in fact on the rise. In the gang ridden suburb, a youngster said that the community has overcome bigger things than a mere disease.

“I come from the ghetto, I live in Parkwood. We’re scared of nothing I guess, because I mean we’re living this life where every day people are dying due to gangsterism. So, this coronavirus, we aren’t taking it seriously,” shrugged a young man a youth referred to as “Safie”.

“They can’t even describe the weather accurately. So how can they tell us about coronavirus projections? You see, our people are nonchalant,” said an older man with tattoos.

“They’re taking it okay, to most people is wearing their masks and stuff but most of the time theyre just running away from the cops and stuff,” explained Chadwin Hermanus.

“It doesn’t look like anybody here has got the virus. When they’re going to find out that somebody has got the virus, that’s the only time they’re going to adhere to the rules,” added the 27 year old.

Keeping the faith

Meanwhile, pensioner Aunty Christine questioned why religious institutions were shut down. According to her, as long as your faith remains intact you can overcome any trial.

“I can’t understand why the houses of God have been closed. Why? Where have you ever heard, as old as I am, that His doors must be shut? If you have God in your life, no matter what happens, you will be victorious,” she said passionately.

Mrs Schruder also expressed gratitude to respected religious leader, Moulana Dawood Sampson, for making sure the least fortunate in the community are taken care of.

“Moulana Dawood and the committee of Masjidul Sabr are doing sterling work (in) the community with the help of Red Cross, alghamdulilah (praise be to Allah). They deliver bread and polonies to the people and they really look after the community,” she said smiling, as the children gathered around us applauded.

By Saturday afternoon, the number of confirmed coronavirus infections in the country rose to 2028 and a 61 year old that succumbed to coronavirus related complications pushed the number of fatalities in the Western Cape to 7 and the national total up to 25. The province accounted for nearly 567 cases, more than 463 of which were in Cape Town, which Parkwood is a part.

