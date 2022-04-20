Covid-19 positivity rate close to 10%

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) has reported 1,475 new cases of Covid-19 in the country in the latest 24-hour period.
This increase represents a 9.9% positivity rate.
Most new cases are from Gauteng (51%), followed by KwaZulu-Natal (23%). Western Cape accounted for 13%, Eastern Cape, Free State and North West each accounted for 3%, Mpumalanga for 2% and Limpopo and Northern Cape each for 1%.
There have been 41 hospital admissions in the past 24-hours, bringing the total number of hospital patients to 2,070.
The NICD said due to the ongoing audit exercise by the national department of health (NDoH) there may be a backlog of Covid-19 mortality cases reported.
On Tuesday, the NDoH reported 14 deaths, with three occurring in the past 24 to 48 hours. This brings the total fatalities to 100,195 to date.
Source: TimesLIVE