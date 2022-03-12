COVID-19 positivity rate in SA at 7.5% in past 24-hours

Share this article

South Africa has recorded 1 671 new COVID-19 cases. The total number of infections since the pandemic hit the country now stands at 3 691 962. This increase represents a 7.5% positivity rate.

Due to the ongoing audit exercise by the National Department of Health (NDoH), there may be a backlog of COVID-19 mortality cases reported. Today, the NDoH reports 28 deaths and of these, six occurred in the past 24 – 48 hours. This brings the total fatalities to 99 709.

According to the NICD, “The majority of new cases today are from Gauteng (31%), followed by Western Cape (26%). KwaZulu-Natal accounted for 17%; Free State, Limpopo and Mpumalanga each accounted for 5% respectively; Eastern Cape and North West each accounted for 4% respectively, and Northern Cape accounted for 2% .”

Source: SABC News