Covid-19 state of disaster extended to mid-September

Share this article

















LOCAL

Co-operative governance minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma has gazetted the extension of the National State of Disaster on Covid-19 until September 15.

“The extension takes into account the need to continue augmenting the existing legislation and contingency arrangements undertaken by organs of state and all other roleplayers to mitigate against the impact of the disaster on lives and livelihoods,” said her office.

“All people are urged to continue adherence to regulations under Alert Level 3 in an effort to mitigate the spread of Covid-19. Everyone has to wear a mask at all times, social distance, avoid large crowds and gatherings, and wash hands with soap and water or an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.”

SA recorded 14,271 new Covid-19 cases in the latest 24-hour reporting period.

Source: TimesLIVE

Photo: Twitter