Covid-19 Taxi Relief Fund extended to 31 March 2023

Transport minister, Fikile Mbalula, says they have extended the period for the disbursement of the Covid-19 Taxi Relief Fund to the 31st of March next year.

He was speaking at the South African National Taxi Council’s elective conference in North West  on Monday. The minister urged the taxi council to ensure that every operator who meets the requirements receives their fair share of the fund.

Mbalula estimates that the taxi industry generates in excess of R50 billion in revenue annually, with a market share of over 68%.

VOC


Wait a sec, saving restore vars.