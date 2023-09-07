CPF lambast City’s R86 million spent on new safety technology

Share this article

By Dideka Njemla

The City of Cape town (COCT) has set aside over R860 million to be utilized over the next three years on new safety technology. It introduces the deployment of drones, dash cameras, body cameras, and CCTVs in hopes of reducing the high crime rate the Mother City experiences. The question remains whether this initiative will be an adequate plan to curb crime in the various areas across the Cape Flats.

Bishop Lavis Community Policing Forum (CPF), Graham Lindhorst gave insight on what their expectations are with this new strategy. Speaking on the COCT’s engagement Lindhorst mentioned the City’s lack of communication and engagement regarding this subject,

“[There has been] absolutely no consultation and that is what they (COCT) always do. They do things that they think are best suitable for communities with expectations communities will just accept them. They do these things but won’t achieve the results they are hoping for. Had they had a meaningful approach within communities, they would achieve positive results. Yes, we do require cameras, but we need cameras that can assist us in our hotspots when we need to get people convicted so we could have footage that we can use,” shared Lindhorst.

According to Lindhorst, The City needs to work towards an approach of working in unison alongside community leaders regarding these attempts. He further stated crime is a national issue however the same methods cannot be used in hopes of declining the high crime rate.

“Each area within Cape Town has different focus points that require attention and unique methods, we cannot assume that the above-mentioned implementation will be the solution to all acts of crime. Bonteheuwel remains one of the many crime hotspot areas in the city and still lacks a police station. Citizens have shared objections that these funds should have been used towards the construction of that infrastructure in that area,” explained Lindhorst.

Lindhorst further expressed areas need to be given the resources that they need and can utilize.

He added that the problems faced are based on social nature, “If they had engaged with us, we would have advised that they provide us with funds so we can uplift our community socially. Technology will not resolve things. This will not help stop our women from being abused or reduce the number of corpses we pick up from the street,” he ended.

According to Mayco member for Safety and Security. JP Smith, the City encourages public participation in the budgetary process. A draft budget can be viewed at all City public libraries and is open to comment after it is tabled at Council in March each year. Once the deadline for comments has been met, amendments are considered, and the final budget is approved by Council at the end of May each year.