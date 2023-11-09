CPF’s call for consistency in anti-crime efforts

Share this article

By Ragheema Mclean

Community Policing Forums (CPF) on the Cape Flats have expressed their concern and disappointment over the recent call from the National Police Minister, Bheki Cele, to intensify efforts against criminals.

Cele’s call comes amid the hijacking of Transport Minister, Sindisiwe Chikunga, her brother, and two bodyguards earlier this week.

Chikunga and her VIP protectors were robbed of firearms and cellphones while changing a tyre that had punctured on the N3 between Vosloorus and Heidelberg on Monday morning.

While the CPF recognizes the need to address crime at all levels, they believe that the same level of urgency should be applied when ordinary citizens fall victim to crime in South Africa.

Speaking on VOC’s breakfast show on Thursday, Bishop Lavis CPF Chairperson Graham Lindhorst emphasized the need for consistent and equal protection for all citizens, regardless of their status.

Lindhorst stated, “We are shocked that there’s a sudden outcry after the minister was robbed, while having protectors.”

He pointed out that there are daily incidents of robberies, hijackings, and killings happening in communities all over the country, and it is essential to address these crimes with the same robustness as high-profile cases.

“You cannot single out one person and make a hype of it, when there are thousands of people who are victim to these crimes each day.”

He further also urged the media to shed more light on these everyday incidents of crime, not just when it happens to a minister or other prominent figures.

“What we are saying is that not only certain people’s lives must matter. All people’s lives must matter.”

Meanwhile, Lindhorst also highlighted the need for increased police visibility on the ground, noting the importance of a consistent and well-distributed approach to crime prevention and law enforcement.

“If authorities can provide heightened security for high-profile individuals, why can’t they do the same for all citizens,” He added.

Lindhorst suggested that if government officials were exposed to the same daily incidents of crime that ordinary communities face, it would likely lead to a reconsideration of budget allocation and resource distribution.

