CPFs empowered with tools for crime fighting

Share this article

National Commissioner of the South African Police Service General Fannie Masemola says Community Policing Forums (CPFs) have now been empowered with tools of trade to the amount of R70-million to enable them to fight crime more effectively.

CPFs, which consist of community members across the country that have volunteered to assist the police in fighting crime, have been hailed as one of the groups that protect the country from facing high rates of crime.

This emerged during the funeral service of the late North West CPF Chairperson Dixson Ngamlane and his wife, Thozama Ngamlane, held in Mahikeng on Saturday.