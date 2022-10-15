Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
LISTEN LIVE
LISTEN LIVE

From the news desk

CPT cleaning staff stumble on baby’s body at illegal dump site

Local, NewsNo Comments
Share this article
         

LOCAL

Cape Town cleaning staff were shocked this week when they found a body of a baby at an illegal dumping site.

Councillor Grant Twigg, the mayoral committee member for urban waste management, was part of the cleaning operation on Thursday. Twigg said the staff would be sent for counselling after the incident.

“The City of Cape Town’s cleansing team was busy cleaning an illegal dumping spot along Maroela Road in Kraaifontein when they found the body of the baby,” said Twigg.

“For weeks communities and cleansing teams have been cleaning public spaces across the city as part of a spring clean campaign which targets litter and illegal dumping to help keep our city clean.

“However, it was a complete shock for all on-site when a body of a baby was found. The city immediately reported this to the South African Police Service who came to the site and are investigating this incident. Staff who were on site will be offered counselling.”
Source: TimesLIVE

Share this article
         
Download our free app
The Voice of the Cape
The Voice of the Cape
The Voice of the Cape
Download QR-Code
The Voice of the Cape
Developer: Unknown
Price: Free

Copyright © 2022 • Stunning website by Endor By Design

WhatsApp WhatsApp us
Wait a sec, saving restore vars.