CPT crime: Murders increase by 46% in two weeks of SANDF deployment

Share this article

















After two weeks since the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) was deployed into the Western Cape to combat rampant crime, it appears that the men in camo have been losing the battle so far.

How many murders were recorded in Cape Town this weekend?

The province’s Minister of Community Safety, Albert Fritz, revealed that while there has been a marked decrease in murders on pay-day weekend, the fact that 46 murders occurred between Friday, 26 July and Sunday, 28 July, was still a concern.

That is 21 more murders recorded, in comparison with the 25 murders that were recorded in the weekend preceding the one observed in this report.

The Ministry of Community Safety revealed that the 46 murders were an accumulation of:

21 shootings;

20 stabbings; and

5 murders by other causes.

“We are concerned that following a quieter weekend last weekend, to coincide with the first deployment of SANDF troops, we have seen a sharp increase in murder numbers again. What these numbers underline is that we cannot rely on the SANDF alone to help solve the problem of crime in the province. “The South African Police Service, all levels of government, and the public all have a role to play in helping to reduce the scourge of crime on our city,” Fritz said.

What impact has SANDF had in curbing crime in Cape Town?

It has been two weeks since the SANDF was deployed into targeted hotspot areas regarded by the provincial government as crisis zones.

The force’s presence in crime-ridden neighbourhoods has restored hope in the lives of those who are affected by criminal behaviour daily.

However, the numbers suggest that criminals are still managing to execute murders and other violent crime right under the nose of our army.

According to Fritz, though, it is too early to assess the impact of the SANDF.

“It is still too early to record the real impact of the deployment of the SANDF in our communities, but with just a three-month window in which to stabilize the situation, we call on the South African Police Service to make maximum use of the additional resources provided by the SANDF. “We cannot expect the SANDF to solve this crisis. They are a temporary tool at our disposal. What we really need is a fully resourced, functioning police service, and in order to do this, we need effective, committed police management,” Fritz exclaimed.

(Source: The South African)

Share this article

















Comments

comments