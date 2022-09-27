CPT emergency center reports increase in trauma, assault cases

Share this article

LOCAL

The City of Cape Town’s Emergency Centre says there has been a notable increase in trauma and assault cases over the past few weeks.

Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security, JP Smith, says the overall spiked from just over 1700 to 1900.

Smith says there have also been increases in the number of domestic violence calls.

“We tend to see an increase in these categories as we near month-end. So, the statistics are sadly not surprising. However, it’s disappointing and once again, highlights the relationship between trauma cases and alcohol consumption. It’s important to note that this is likely not the complete picture, as some cases might be reported to other entities, and then, of course, there are cases that go completely unreported, for various reasons.”

Source: SABC news