CPT libraries to reintroduce holiday programmes

The City of Cape Town’s (COCT) libraries will be reintroducing its highly anticipated holiday programmes for children.

Mayoral Committee Member for Community Services and Health, Patricia Van de Ross says these include fun, educational and interactive activities such as sensory play for very young children, crafts and DIY, storytelling and informative talks, as well as movies and games sessions.

Van de Ross encouraged parents to sign their children up to allow them to develop their creative skills, adding that space will be limited as per library size.

Holiday programmes can be found here: www.capetown.gov.za/holidayprogrammes.

VOC