CPT motorists alerted to lane closures at Govan Mbeki Rd/Jan Smuts Dr intersection

LOCAL

The City of Cape Town wants to advise the public of the upcoming lane closures at the intersection of Govan Mbeki Road and Jan Smuts Drive in Hanover Park. The lane closures will be in place while we are constructing a freestanding elevated traffic circle, the first of its kind in South Africa, as part of the roll-out of the MyCiTi service to the metro-south east.



High volumes of traffic move through the intersection at Govan Mbeki Road (M9) and Jan Smuts Drive (M17) in Hanover Park on weekdays. The lane closures have been planned to fall outside the morning and afternoon peak hour periods to limit the impact on the flow of traffic.

Still, road users are advised to avoid this intersection and to consider using alternative routes, if possible.

The lane closures will take effect on Tuesday, 27 September 2022, for about 19 months, until 30 April 2024.

The lane closures entail the following:

The lanes to be affected are at the intersection of Govan Mbeki Road and Jan Smuts Drive in Hanover Park

The closures will be in place between 09:00 and 15:30 on weekdays only

The right-turning lane on the southbound carriageway along Jan Smuts Drive will be temporary closed to traffic during these times

The right-turning lane on the northbound carriageway along Jan Smuts Drive will be temporary closed to traffic during these times

Flag personnel will be on site to manage traffic through the construction site

The affected lanes will be open to traffic before 09:00 and after 15:30

On the odd occasion, the contractor may need to work over a weekend, but the public will be informed in advance, should this be the case

The lanes will be open during the December builders’ holiday period ‘I want to ask the public to please bear with us, and to be patient while the construction is under way. Unfortunately, road works are always inconvenient, and with a project of this magnitude, the impact will be felt, especially given the fact that the lane closures will be in place for over a year-and-a-half. Best is to try and find an alternative route to your destination and avoid this intersection altogether, if that is possible. ‘Apart from the traffic circle that will be used by the MyCiTi buses, the City is also upgrading the intersection to improve traffic flow. The improvements entail the reconfiguration of the intersection, dedicated turning lanes, improved traffic signals and signalisation. ‘Pedestrians and cyclists will also benefit as dedicated lanes for walking and cycling along Govan Mbeki Drive and at the intersection form part of this project,’ said the City’s Mayoral Committee Member for Urban Mobility, Councillor Rob Quintas.

The new elevated traffic circle can be described as a hollow circle in the sky, letting in light to the intersection below.

Source: City of Cape Town, Media Office