CPT police investigate triple murder in Delft

Three people have been shot and killed in Delft on the Cape Flats.

Police spokesperson, Andre Traut, says the bodies of two men and a woman were discovered in a shack in an informal settlement in the area.

Traut says the motive for the murders are unclear at this stage.

No arrests have been made.

Police have asked members of the public to come forward with information to assist in the investigation.

Khayelitsha

Earlier this month, four people were shot dead by gunmen who opened fire in a supermarket in Site B in Khayelitsha on the Cape Flats.

Three of the victims died on the scene and the fourth died later in hospital.

A police spokesperson, Novela Potelwa, said no arrests have been made and that the motive for the attack is unknown at this stage.

More than 20 people have been shot dead in the township in recent months.

Police Minister Bheki Cele said that his department spends nearly half of its police deployment budget on gang-related cases in the Western Cape.

