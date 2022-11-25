CPT residents to be briefed ahead of R5bn wastewater treatment plant investment

A wastewater treatment plant which residents say is largely to blame for an unbearable stench and ongoing pollution of Milnerton Lagoon in Cape Town will benefit from a R5bn capacity upgrade.

In the meantime, short-term interventions to address complaints will be rolled out by the city.

Environmental protection non-profit #ReThinkTheStink and the Milnerton Central Residents’ Association last week shared the results of independent water tests taken on November 4 by an accredited company. They showed high levels of E coli in the Diep River catchment area which enters the lagoon and empties into the sea next to Lagoon Beach.

Pollution in the lagoon has long been a source of controversy. Signs erected by the city warn would-be bathers that “for health reasons swimming and recreational activities in these waters are at your own risk”.

Residents and business owners told TimesLIVE the situation was unbearable and hurting local establishments that would otherwise benefit from tourism, especially over the festive season.

“The Lower Diep River, including the Milnerton Lagoon, is in a poor ecological state due to diffuse sources of pollution. The city has identified and implemented critical short-term interventions that address the quantity of pollution entering the system,” the city said on Tuesday.

Environmental consultants were appointed earlier to help investigate and assess potential short-term interventions.

“Potsdam [treatment plant] is an old facility that we are steadily working towards an upgrade. We have placed Potsdam on the mayoral priority programme and the city closely monitors Potsdam operations,” said Siseko Mbandezi, acting mayoral committee member for water and sanitation.

“Our operational team progressively attends to the maintenance and refurbishing of the older infrastructure and equipment. This is in addition to gradually adding new technology and upgrading plant capacity between now and 2026.”