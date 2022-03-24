Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
CPT taxi commuters advised of taxi strike by CATA, CODETA

Cape Town Taxi commuters are advised that associations CATA and CODETA will not be operating today. The associations will be marching from Hanover Street to the Western Cape premiers’ office in Wale Street to hand over a memorandum of grievances, including the impounding of their taxi’s.
Their vehicles will not be operating and commuters are advised to use alternative means of transport and practice caution on the roads.
GABS spokesperson Bronwyn Dyke Beyer said that vehicles came under attack in Nyanga, Bloekombos and Eisleben road. An undefined number of passengers suffered injuries and are being treated.
“We will be keeping a very close eye on the scene across Cape Town. We would also like to share with our Nyanga passengers that taxis are being staged at the Nyanga police station.”
Taxi violence within the province has been high on the agenda of Transport Minister Daylin Mitchell, who recently alluded to closing ranks in ‘high risk areas’ including Nyanga. Both associations denounced the petrol bombing of vehicles last week, stating that today’s demonstration will be peaceful.
The City of Cape Town says a response plan is in place to protect commuters and other public transport modes.
This is a developing story.
VOC

