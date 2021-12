A thirteen-year-old boy is expected to appear in the Wynberg magistrate court tomorrow after being caught on camera assaulting a female teacher at a Steenberg Primary School.

Video footage depicts the grade six pupil hitting and kicking 32-year-old educator assistant Arlene Petersen.

According to Petersen, the boy previously tried to hit her with a brick and has a reputation for misconduct.

The WCED says disciplinary action will be taken against the child, and the teacher supported.