CPT teen represents SA in International Quran Hifth Competition

by Tauhierah Salie

Capetonian Haafith Ighsaan Basadien is preparing for his departure to the United Arab Emirates, where he will represent South Africa in the Dubai International Holy Quran Award Competition. He was selected by the Muslim Judicial Council (MJC SA)’s Department of Quranic Affairs, which received an invitation to participate in the Muslim World League, currently hosting its 25th session for males from the first of Ramadaan.

The 19-year-old, hailing from Grassy Park, completed his hifth at the Al-Amin Hafith Institute under Sheikh Allie Davids and Yassir Fredericks. He furthered his studies at the At-Tanzil Hafith Institute under Moulana Saleem Gabie. He is currently completing his thalathah and is a member of the Mindful Muslim Course at DU Centre under Sh Ismail Londt.

“I feel super excited about the journey because it is the first time I am going to Dubai. It has always been one of my dreams to enter the competition because, currently, it one of the biggest competitions in the world when it comes to Hifth,” he said.

His current teacher, Sh Londt, explained that Ighsaan also represented South Africa twice before, including at a young age in Saudi Arabia in the 5 juz category where he achieved the first position, and later in Morocco and Tanzania in the full Quran categories. He completed his studies in Qira’aat at at-Tanzil institute last year acquiring certification in the 7 Qira’aat.

First established in 1997, the initiative seeks to -among others- raise the standards of Quranic knowledge in terms of memorization, recitation and the application in daily life as well as honor personalities or institutions providing outstanding services to Islam around the world.

“The Quran is important to me because it is Allah’s kalam- Allah is speaking directly toward us. I wanted to learn what Allah is saying to us and in learning that you will learn even more about life itself and about anything you have a question about because there’s a lesson in every ayah of Allah’s kalam,” revered Ighsaan.

We make dua Haafith is granted a safe, prosperous journey ahead, In Sha Allah!