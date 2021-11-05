CPT Woman who trashed Capitec branch sent for Psychiatric for evaluation

Share this article

















The 41-year-old woman who was arrested for trashing a Capitec branch in Cape Town has been sent for mental evaluation.

Video footage shared widely on social media this week, depicted the woman vandalizing the Strand bank branch while naked.

The clip drew mixed reaction from viewers, as the bank instituted legal action.

It is understood that the bank declined to give her a loan, after her application was rejected.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson, Eric Ntabazalila says the woman faces charges including malicious damage to property and public indecency.

She has since been admitted to Lentegeur Psychiatric Hospital for evaluation

VOC