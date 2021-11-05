Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
LISTEN LIVE
LISTEN LIVE

From the news desk

CPT Woman who trashed Capitec branch sent for Psychiatric for evaluation

Local, NewsNo Comments
Share this article
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

The 41-year-old woman who was arrested for trashing a Capitec branch in Cape Town has been sent for mental evaluation.

Video footage shared widely on social media this week, depicted the woman vandalizing the Strand bank branch while naked.

The clip drew mixed reaction from viewers, as the bank instituted legal action.

It is understood that the bank declined to give her a loan, after her application was rejected.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson, Eric Ntabazalila says the woman faces charges including malicious damage to property and public indecency.

She has since been admitted to Lentegeur Psychiatric Hospital for evaluation

VOC


Share this article
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
The Voice of the Cape
The Voice of the Cape
Download QR-Code
The Voice of the Cape
Developer: The Voice of the Cape
Price: Free

Contact us

“My Radio Station, Your Radio Station, Our Radio Station” 91.3fm + 90.9fm + 89.8fm and 95.8fm

Phone: +27 21 442 3500
Studio line: +27 21 442 3530
SMS: 47913
Whatsapp: 082 9 913 913

Should you have any feedback or programming queries please contact info@vocfm.co.za

Facebook Twitter Instagram Youtube

Find us on Facebook

Voice of the Cape Radio - VOC

Support Our Mosques

Masjieds 2020 – Bank Details

Please donate to VOCFM

Donate to our Pledgeline

Legal Business

Copyright © 2021 • Stunning website by Endor By Design

WhatsApp WhatsApp us
Wait a sec, saving restore vars.