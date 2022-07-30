Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
LISTEN LIVE
LISTEN LIVE

From the news desk

CPT’s GABS working to secure solar-powered electric vehicles busses

Local, NewsNo Comments
Share this article
         

LOCAL

Cape Town’s Golden Arrow Bus Services is working hard to secure solar-powered electric vehicles.

According to reports, the service had begun exporting energy to the City of Cape Town last year, after investing into rooftop solar power in 2017.

Although imported buses are due to arrive for testing next month, the aim is to locally manufacture and roll out 60 electric busses by 2024.

At least two buses have been trialed along the City’s active routes and require a recharge after every 300km.

Rooftop solar-power investment was among the emergency energy saving measure announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa this week.

VOC


Share this article
         
Download our free app
The Voice of the Cape
The Voice of the Cape
The Voice of the Cape
Download QR-Code
The Voice of the Cape
Developer: Unknown
Price: Free

Contact us

“My Radio Station, Your Radio Station, Our Radio Station” 91.3fm + 90.9fm + 89.8fm and 95.8fm

Phone: +27 21 442 3500
Studio line: +27 21 442 3530
SMS: 47913
Whatsapp: 082 9 913 913

Should you have any feedback or programming queries please contact info@vocfm.co.za

Facebook Twitter Instagram Youtube

Find us on Facebook

Voice of the Cape Radio - VOC

Support Our Mosques

Masjieds 2020 – Bank Details

Please donate to VOCFM

Donate to our Pledgeline

Legal Business

Copyright © 2022 • Stunning website by Endor By Design

WhatsApp WhatsApp us
Wait a sec, saving restore vars.