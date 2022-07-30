CPT’s GABS working to secure solar-powered electric vehicles busses

Share this article

LOCAL

Cape Town’s Golden Arrow Bus Services is working hard to secure solar-powered electric vehicles.

According to reports, the service had begun exporting energy to the City of Cape Town last year, after investing into rooftop solar power in 2017.

Although imported buses are due to arrive for testing next month, the aim is to locally manufacture and roll out 60 electric busses by 2024.

At least two buses have been trialed along the City’s active routes and require a recharge after every 300km.

Rooftop solar-power investment was among the emergency energy saving measure announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa this week.

VOC