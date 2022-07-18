CPT’s Ladles of Love chases Guinness World Record on Mandela Day

The Cape Town International convention Centre was abuzz with activity this Mandela Day, as NGO Ladles of Love successfully completed its largest food can mosaic to date. The organisation sought to break the Guiness World Record, and will now await official recognition. Over 48 thousand 500 cans were used to design a portrait of the late former president Nelson Mandla. These, alongside 20 000 sandwiches will be distributed to those in need! this year’s theme is a clear instruction – do what you can, with what you have, where you are. It sought to raise awareness about how food insecurity intersects with climate change.
VOC