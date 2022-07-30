CPT’s Moosa “Lallie” Adams, 74, found unharmed after nearly two weeks

Share this article

By Tauhierah Salie

The relieved family of Boeta Moosa “Lallie” Adams are still rejoicing their relative’s safe return.

The 74-year-old was found unharmed on Saturday morning, after being missing for almost two weeks.

Adams, who has dementia, had disappeared from Mitchells Plain while attempting to visit a friend in Woodstock.

According to a family member, Boeta Adams was found in Khayelitsha on Wednesday, and brought to Tygerberg hospital.

While he had suffered no major injuries, doctors have since opted to observe him for a few more days.

The family has reiterated their gratitude to the community for the continuous support and prayers.

