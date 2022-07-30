Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
LISTEN LIVE
LISTEN LIVE

From the news desk

CPT’s Moosa “Lallie” Adams, 74, found unharmed after nearly two weeks

News, VOC NewsNo Comments
Share this article
         

By Tauhierah Salie

The relieved family of Boeta Moosa “Lallie” Adams are still rejoicing their relative’s safe return.

The 74-year-old was found unharmed on Saturday morning, after being missing for almost two weeks.

Adams, who has dementia, had disappeared from Mitchells Plain while attempting to visit a friend in Woodstock.

According to a family member, Boeta Adams was found in Khayelitsha on Wednesday, and brought to Tygerberg hospital.

While he had suffered no major injuries, doctors have since opted to observe him for a few more days.

The family has reiterated their gratitude to the community for the continuous support and prayers.

VOC


Share this article
         
Download our free app
The Voice of the Cape
The Voice of the Cape
The Voice of the Cape
Download QR-Code
The Voice of the Cape
Developer: Unknown
Price: Free

Contact us

“My Radio Station, Your Radio Station, Our Radio Station” 91.3fm + 90.9fm + 89.8fm and 95.8fm

Phone: +27 21 442 3500
Studio line: +27 21 442 3530
SMS: 47913
Whatsapp: 082 9 913 913

Should you have any feedback or programming queries please contact info@vocfm.co.za

Facebook Twitter Instagram Youtube

Find us on Facebook

Voice of the Cape Radio - VOC

Support Our Mosques

Masjieds 2020 – Bank Details

Please donate to VOCFM

Donate to our Pledgeline

Legal Business

Copyright © 2022 • Stunning website by Endor By Design

WhatsApp WhatsApp us
Wait a sec, saving restore vars.