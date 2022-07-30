CPT’s Moosa “Lallie” Adams, 74, found unharmed after nearly two weeks

By Tauhierah Salie
The relieved family of Boeta Moosa “Lallie” Adams are still rejoicing their relative’s safe return.
The 74-year-old was found unharmed on Saturday morning, after being missing for almost two weeks.
Adams, who has dementia, had disappeared from Mitchells Plain while attempting to visit a friend in Woodstock.
According to a family member, Boeta Adams was found in Khayelitsha on Wednesday, and brought to Tygerberg hospital.
While he had suffered no major injuries, doctors have since opted to observe him for a few more days.
The family has reiterated their gratitude to the community for the continuous support and prayers.
