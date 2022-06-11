Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
From the news desk

CPT’s Shireen Essop found after three weeks

News, VOC NewsNo Comments
By Tauhierah Salie

After more than three weeks of prayer and suspense, Shireen Essop has been reunited with her Cape Town family. A family spokesperson released a statement on Saturday morning confirming that the 32-year-old was found.

She was hijacked in Weltevreden Road, Philippi, while on the phone with her mother on the afternoon of May 23rd. Essop’s white Toyota was found intact around 40 minutes later in Browns Farm.

The statement thanked the community for their continuous support and prayers, and did not allude to any possible motive for the abduction.

“Words alone cannot express our heartfelt appreciation for being in your thoughts and in your hearts during these dark hours. Your support and continuous prayers have given us the strength to remain positive and hopeful that the Almighty will guide her safely back home to us. We ask that you continue to make duah for her for a full recovery. Ameen,” read the statement.

This is a developing story.

