CPUT campuses close indefinitely due to volatile student protests

By Aneeqa du Plessis

All operations have come to a screeching halt at the Cape Peninsula University of Technology (CPUT) after volatile student protests broke out at the Bellville campus on Wednesday evening. According to the South African Police Service (SAPS) close to 1 000 students came together to express their outrage as buildings and cars were set alight on the premises.

“Public order Police, who were in the area, took action against the irate students when the unrest escalated to violence and forced the disgruntled students to disperse,” said SAPS Spokesperson Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi.

However, no one has been arrested and investigations continue.

In a social media post from the university on Thursday morning, CPUT management said all residences must be vacated by Friday at 16h00.

“Continued violent disruptions, torching of buildings and wanton attacks on institutional infrastructure, have forced university management to close all campuses indefinitely. Unruly students, acting in bad faith, with the sole purpose of making the university dysfunctional have left Management with no other choice but to act swiftly and decisively. The safety of staff and students is our primary concern at this stage,” read the post.

Speaking to VOC News, CPUT Spokesperson Lauren Kansely said the protests have come amid a novel National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) requirement ‘that any student who is studying for less than 60 course credits is no longer eligible for accommodation, living and transport allowance’.

“NSFAS initially verified these students for study at the commencement of the 2023 academic year and they were accepted into university accredited and unaccredited accommodation,” added Kansely.

Over 800 CPUT students have been left unfunded with the new introduction. Engagements with NSFAS continue and student leadership on the way forward.

Furthermore, the open day set for the 13th of May at the institution has been postponed.

University of the Western Cape (UWC)

Meanwhile, classes have resumed at UWC after student protests took place at the tertiary institution on Tuesday afternoon. According to UWC Spokesperson Gasant Abarder, the unrest was brought on by lack of security aswell as the change in NSFAS allowances.

“The university’s management continues to engage with the Student Representative Council (SRC) over plans to address the concerns of students particularly the safety concerns. The university is engaging relevant stakeholders in the community,” added Abarder.

Photo: Screengrab

*This article has been updated