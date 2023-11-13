Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
CPUT female student in critical condition following stabbing incident

A 26-year-old woman is in a critical condition in a Cape Town hospital following a stabbing incident in Belhar. A spokesperson for the Cape Peninsula University of Technology (CPUT), Lauren Kansley has confirmed that the woman is a student at the university and that she had allegedly been attacked by a 30-year-old man with a knife at a private student residence in Belhar.

Earlier, police said the suspect had been arrested and was under police guard in hospital. A case of attempted murder has been opened.

Kansley says the female student will undergo emergency surgery.

“A female CPUT student is recovering in hospital after being violently stabbed by a male known to her. The alleged perpetrator is a student at a neighbouring university. The incident happened at a privately owned residence. The female student sustained serious injuries and has been transferred to Tygerberg Hospital for emergency surgery. She is being supported by CPUT Management and at this stage our focus is on her recovery and well-being and notifying her family.”

Source: SABC News


