CPUT has been paid, says NSFAS as protests continue over no-payment claims

The National Students Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) says it has paid what it owes the Cape Peninsula University of Technology (CPUT), which is why it is meeting student leaders and university administrators on Thursday to investigate claims that the money did not get to all students.

“We have asked CPUT why that money has not gone to the students. They have indicated it is internal challenges that they have, the arrangements they have with the banks and all of that, and that’s why they can’t disburse the allowances on time to students,” said Deputy Education Minister Buti Manamela after a meeting with NSFAS officials in Cape Town on Thursday.

“I want to emphasise that, with the administrator here, with everybody here, we are doing everything in our power to help CPUT to be able to pay those allowances on time.”

Administrator Dr Randall Carolissen said NSFAS was concerned when it was approached by students to clarify why money was not paid. Payment is directly linked to being approved for funding.

Although the NSFAS payments are book-ended by other demands by protest-hit CPUT, their concern was being taken seriously, hence Thursday’s meetings.

The CPUT campuses have been closed since last Friday.

Carolissen said CPUT received R129 811 000 on 31 January, and a further R29 million at the end of February, so students’ claims that not everybody has been paid are worrying.

One explanation he has received is that the bank can only process 500 people at a time.

However, CPUT spokesperson Lauren Kansley told News24 that CPUT has paid in the region of just over R80m in NSFAS funding to students during the February-March period.

“A further R32 million has not been disbursed since students have not heeded numerous calls to update their bank details.

“It is impossible to pay them if this crucial step has not been completed. Transport allowances are only payable once we establish which students have been placed in residence and that process has not been concluded yet.”

Source: News24

