Cravenby man found safe

The family of Abdul Waheed Ismail from Cravenby have confirmed that he has been found and is safe. However, the circumstances surrounding his disappearance remain unclear. Ismail went missing on Friday night, leaving his cellphone at home. There was no sign of forced entry. He returned home on Tuesday morning. The family has requested privacy in dealing with the matter.

“We, the family of Abdul Waheed Ismail would like to confirm that he has been found and is safe. Alhamdulilah. We would like to say shukr to the Almighty for bringing him home. We would like to thank everyone for your duas, assistance and support during this difficult time. We the family request some privacy in dealing with this trauma. We wish everyone an Eid Mubarak,” read a message by the family.

Crime activist Hanif Loonat, who assisted the family with the search, has urged the community not to speculate on the details. He said a statement would be sent out in due course.

VOC

