Creecy laments sinking of the deep-sea fishing trawler

The Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment, Barbara Creecy, has expressed shock and sadness after the deep sea fishing trawler, Lepanto, sunk off Cape Town’s Atlantic Seaboard on Friday afternoon.

Creecy says, 20 fishermen were on board and nine have been rescued.

She says 11 of the fishermen are still missing and maritime authorities have been deployed to assist with the search and rescue.

“At this stage what we know is that nine crew members managed to launch an emergency vessel and they were picked up by a passing ship and we are very grateful that those nine crew members were rescued.”

Source: SABC News

Photo: NSRI


