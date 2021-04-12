Crescent Observers Society SA appeals to community to stay home for moonsighting this year

Share this article

















The Crescent Observers Society of South Africa has requested the community not to attend the Ramadan moonsighting which takes place annually on the 29 Sha’ban.

In light of Covid-19 restrictions and bearing in mind the large crowds the moonsighting of Ramadan usually attracts, officials say the public should rather tune in on their radio sets or to television broadcasts for the Ramadan announcement.

At the time of the moonsighting this evening (Monday) the crescent will be just over 13 hours old, according to COS Chairman, Imam Yusuf Pandy, the youngest moon seen in South Africa was at just over 15 hours.

VOC