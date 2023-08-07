Crescent Primary School scoops double Award at Primary School Nasheed Competition

Share this article

Cape Town – The Fusion Inyameko Foundation successfully organized a Primary School Nasheed Competition for Females on Friday 4 August 2023 at the Cape Town City Hall, featuring nine participating schools. The competition was judged by a panel of professionals in the field of Islamic Studies and experienced with the Recitals of Nasheeds, and students had the chance to show off their vocal talents and drumming beats.

Each of the nine schools offered a unique interpretation of Nasheed-style music, showcasing musical arrangements and meaningful lyrics. The judges praised all participants for their impressive performances, and in the end, three schools stood out among the rest and were awarded positions.

The students involved in the competition reported feeling inspired by the competition and the experience of competing with other schools while becoming closer with kids in their own respective schools. They expressed appreciation for the opportunity to share their passion for Nasheed with the world.

Attendee at the event , Shaykh Sayed Ridhwaan (Exco Member of Cape Town Ulama Board) believes that The Fusion Inyameko Foundation is doing a great service to promote Islamic Praises and at the same time giving opportunity to display the hidden talent in our community, Through its numerous events and competitions like the Primary School Nasheed Competition, the foundation will definitely foster a sense of community and encourage youth to continue in praising the Beloved of Allah.”

The Foundations Co-founders Nizam and Sadeka Abdol has been motivating young kids from all the schools to participate and prepare for the competition, according to the co-founders one of the main reasons of this Competition is to empower the youth and to connect hearts.

Sayed Mariha Mohamed, a grade 7 pupil at Crescent Primary School captivated the audience with her beautiful voice as she recited the nasheed. Her delivery was effortless and filled with emotion, engaging the audience in a way that no other performer did. Her confidence and stage presence set her apart from the rest of the performers and earned her the Soloist Award for the Year 2023 and few moments later Crescent Primary earned the 2nd Place amongst all the participants.

The winners of the Primary School Nasheed Competition have been awarded certificates and prizes, and the Fusion Inyameko Foundation plans to continue hosting such competitions in the future.

Source: Sayed Ridhwaan | Hijazi Channel