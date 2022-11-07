Crib notes, loadshedding of concern during Matric 2022 exam

Several matric pupils in KwaZulu-Natal, Limpopo, the Eastern Cape, North West, Western Cape, Mpumalanga and the Northern Cape were found with crib notes during examinations this week.

This was revealed on Sunday by the director-general of the department of basic education, Mathanzima Mweli, who briefed the media on how the first two weeks of the 2022 matric exams went.

Though Mweli said the first week went well, he said there were minor challenges in certain areas, which included protest action in Gauteng, North West and the Northern Cape.

Bad weather also affected examinations in North West and the Northern Cape.