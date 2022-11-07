Crib notes, loadshedding of concern during Matric 2022 exam

LOCAL
Several matric pupils in KwaZulu-Natal, Limpopo, the Eastern Cape, North West, Western Cape, Mpumalanga and the Northern Cape were found with crib notes during examinations this week.
This was revealed on Sunday by the director-general of the department of basic education, Mathanzima Mweli, who briefed the media on how the first two weeks of the 2022 matric exams went.
Bad weather also affected examinations in North West and the Northern Cape.
The subject most affected by load-shedding was computer applications where exams either started early or late.
In the Eastern Cape, seven examination centres started late, and Mweli said the pupils were compensated for lost time.
In Gauteng, 14 computers blew because of load-shedding, destroying the work of the pupils. Mweli said the pupils will rewrite their exams.
In Limpopo, pupils also had to start examinations late due to load-shedding. Several pupils are also said to have been found in possession of crib notes and cellphones which are prohibited inside the examination centres.
In the Western Cape, one candidate is said to have arrived later than allowed. The latest a pupil can be is one hour.
“The candidate was not allowed to write because we don’t allow anyone to enter the examination centre if they are late by one hour because some candidates finish writing their exam in an hour and could have shown the question paper to the candidate who had not written,” said Mweli.
Source: TimesLIVE