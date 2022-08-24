Cricket: WC proud to be named hosts for 2023 T20 Women’s World Cup

LOCAL
Cape-Town,Gqeberha and Paarl will team up to host the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup in February 2023 with Benoni and Potchefstroom hosting the first edition of the ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup in January 2023.
It has been a long stretch since the Western and Eastern Cape hosted an international ICC event and they will now play host to the next edition of the Women’s T20 World Cup.Newlands in Cape Town last hosted the semi-final of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in 2007, while St George’s Park in Gqeberha and Boland Park in Paarl will host their first major ICC event matches since the 2003 Men’s Cricket World Cup.
The ICC Women’s T20 World Cup will take place from 10 – 26 February 2023 while The ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup will take place in January 2023
VOC