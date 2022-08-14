Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
From the news desk

Crime prevention operations in Cape Town yielding positive results: Police

Local, News
Cape Town police say they their crime prevention operations in the city have yielded positive results across the city.

Police spokesperson, Wesley Twigg, says the Anti-Gang Unit, deployed in the Ocean View and Gugulethu areas, arrested four people after they were found in possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition.

He says they also arrested a man in Steenberg on the same charge…

“In the early hours of Saturday morning members of the Steenberg Crime Prevention Unit searched a premises in St Bernard Crescent, St Montague Village and arrested an adult male for the possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition. The members searched the premises and found a black firearm with ammunition in possession of the suspect. Once charged the suspect will appear in the Wynberg Magistrates court on the mentioned charges.”

Source: SABC News


