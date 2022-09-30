Crime Prevention Unit arrests teen shooter and notorious gang member

Share this article

A 15-year-old male has been arrested for illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition in Atlantis. Members of the Crime Prevention Unit responded immediately when they were informed of a shooting in Bittern Street, Saxon on Wednesday, 28 September 2022. When approaching the scene, they spotted the suspect running towards Sherwood Park. After a chase on foot, the suspect was caught and searched, a firearm with four rounds of ammunition was found in his possession.

The suspect was arrested and charged, and he appeared in the Atlantis Magistrate’s court today.

Meanwhile, Steenberg Crime Prevention Unit members were doing patrols in Grindal Avenue, Lavender Hill, when they heard multiple gun shots coming from Van de Leur Court side. The members rushed to the scene and on their way, they saw a notorious gang member coming around the corner in Hillary Way towards them. He took out a firearm and dispose of it when he saw the members. They arrested him for possession of a prohibited firearm with 13 rounds of ammunition.

He was recently released from prison and is also due to appear in court on Friday, 30 September 2022 for a separate possession of a firearm case.

Photo : Pixabay.com